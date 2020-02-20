Global  

India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump: PM Modi

IndiaTimes Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
News video: India builds wall to hide poor people during Trump visit

India builds wall to hide poor people during Trump visit 01:25

 AHMEDABAD, INDIA — Ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to India next week, Indian authorities decided to build a wall to welcome the big American cheese. No just kidding. They built it to hide a bunch of poor people and slums, so Trump won't have to look at it when his motorcade wizzes by it...

Narendra Modi: India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump

*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is looking forward to welcoming United States President Donald Trump tomorrow. "India...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee NewsRIA Nov.Bangkok Post

Ahead of India Visit, Donald Trump shares video of himself as `Baahubali`

Hours before he departs for his much-anticipated visit to India, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said he is looking forward to being with his...
Zee News Also reported by •RIA Nov.

