India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump: PM Modi

AHMEDABAD, INDIA — Ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to India next week, Indian authorities decided to build a wall to welcome the big American cheese.
No just kidding. They built it to hide a bunch of poor people and slums, so Trump won't have to look at it when his motorcade wizzes by it...
*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is looking forward to welcoming United States President Donald Trump tomorrow.
"India... Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Zee News •RIA Nov. •Bangkok Post