Sandalwood smuggler Veerappan's daughter joins BJP

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
*Krishnagiri:* Vidya Rani, daughter of slain forest brigand Veerappan, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. Party general secretary Muralidhar Rao and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan were present at the event.

"I want to work for the poor and underprivileged irrespective of their caste and religion. PM...
