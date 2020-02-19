Global  

Narendra Modi: India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is looking forward to welcoming United States President Donald Trump tomorrow.

"India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad!," Modi said in a...
News video: Trump complains about Indian tariffs, 'have been hit very hard' | Oneindia News

Trump complains about Indian tariffs, 'have been hit very hard' | Oneindia News 01:42

 Ahead of his first visit to India, US President Donald Trump has once again taken a shot at India for its tariffs that he says are the highest in the world. He however said he is friends with PM Narendra Modi but India and US need to talk business.

Govt approves $2.6 billion naval helicopter deal with US ahead of Trump's visit

The bilateral agreement to seal the deal is expected to be signed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with US President Donald Trump on February 25, top...
IndiaTimes

India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump: PM Modi


IndiaTimes

