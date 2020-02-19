Having narrowly lost the Battle Born state in the 2016, President Donald Trump is seeking to woo Nevada voters.
He's doing it by abandoning the GOP’s decades of support for storing the nation’s..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41Published 18 hours ago
American President Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" on Friday. President Trumps praise for the film came in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights..
Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:12Published 22 hours ago
WeAretheMatrix💫Alan RT @ndtv: "India Looks Forward To Welcoming POTUS": PM Ahead Of Trump's Touchdown https://t.co/mQJkvwW3bx #NDTVNewsBeeps https://t.co/WVq9T… 22 minutes ago
NDTV "India Looks Forward To Welcoming POTUS": PM Ahead Of Trump's Touchdown https://t.co/mQJkvwW3bx #NDTVNewsBeeps https://t.co/WVq9T9Ywjt 27 minutes ago
Auto World Mag RT @NewIndianXpress: WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump.… 31 minutes ago
IAS Aditya Rana RT @ANI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi: India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump. It is an honour that he will be with us… 39 minutes ago
The New Indian Express WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump… https://t.co/9dgGfgY5kI 41 minutes ago
TN Haokip "India Looks Forward To Welcoming POTUS": PM Ahead Of Trump's Touchdown https://t.co/mjca9kNoWa 56 minutes ago
anthony ruger RT @ndtv: "India looks forward to welcoming POTUS": PM ahead of Trump's touchdown. https://t.co/mQJkvwErMX https://t.co/qMoZAoiftl 1 hour ago
mr-jatt-dj.com PM Narendra Modi Tweets, India Looks Forward To Welcoming POTUS https://t.co/XtP12lgGEC 1 hour ago