Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here's why Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and Shivin Narang said YES to Rohit Shetty's reality show

It's time to embrace fears and so begins the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rohit Shetty has some dealy stunts for contestants which include: Adaa Khan,...

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Amruta Khanvilkar to participate; check out the full list Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has returned as the host of a new season of "Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi", and this time he will be known as Professor of Darr Ki...

Mid-Day 5 days ago



