Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here's why Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and Shivin Narang said YES to Rohit Shetty's reality show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here's why Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and Shivin Narang said YES to Rohit Shetty's reality show

Bollywood Life Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 features Amruta Khanvilkar, Karan Patel, Malishka, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande and others as contestants
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rohit Shetty all set to host ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ as Professor of Darr Ki University [Video]Rohit Shetty all set to host ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ as Professor of Darr Ki University

Rohit Shetty all set to host ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ as Professor of Darr Ki University

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published

Kahtron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Gets Carried By A Gorilla At the Launch [Video]Kahtron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna Gets Carried By A Gorilla At the Launch

After Salman Khan it is time for Rohit Shetty to challenge celebrities on his adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The filmmaker introduced the participants of the show at a launch with a special Darr..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, 22nd February 2020 highlights: Dharmesh, Karishma, Balraj and Amruta get the fear funda

It's time to embrace fears and so begins the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rohit Shetty has some dealy stunts for contestants which include: Adaa Khan,...
Bollywood Life

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Amruta Khanvilkar to participate; check out the full list

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has returned as the host of a new season of "Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi", and this time he will be known as Professor of Darr Ki...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here's why Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and Shivin Narang said YES to Rohit Shetty's reality… https://t.co/5CZh10ghNd 17 minutes ago

TellyTalkIndia

Telly Talk Here's all that happened in the latest episode of #KhatronKeKhiladi10 @iamrohitshetty @mymalishka #RaniChatterjee… https://t.co/feSW267ti8 4 hours ago

sujata9198

❤Crazy_4_KaranPatel❤ RT @arabusufian: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here's what Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and other celebrities charged per episode | via @IndiaTVNew… 3 days ago

sujata9198

❤Crazy_4_KaranPatel❤ RT @TheSecular_News: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here’s what Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and other celebrities charged per episode https://t.co/… 3 days ago

TheSecular_News

The Secular Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here’s what Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and other celebrities charged per episode… https://t.co/gtyXJXCklN 3 days ago

arabusufian

arabusufian Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here's what Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and other celebrities charged per episode | via… https://t.co/7QyIopyVur 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.