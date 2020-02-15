Global  

Bhim Army activists join anti-CAA protests in Delhi's Jaffrabad

IndiaTimes Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
A number of Bhim Army activists on Sunday joined the anti-CAA protest in Delhi's Jaffrabad area that has been on since Saturday night. The protesters, a majority of them women, were seen holding the national flag and raising slogans against Citizenship Amendment Act.
