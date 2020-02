Stone pelting begins between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in Delhi`s Jafrabad Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Stone pelting begins between pro and anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Delhi's Jafrabad on Sunday (February 23). Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of women blocked a road in Jafrabad and and vowed not to end the protest till the Centre revokes the CAA and the National Register of Citizens. 👓 View full article

