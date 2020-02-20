Global  

US President Donald Trump to visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad

IndiaTimes Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Official sources confirmed to PTI that Trump will spend some time in the Sabarmati Ashram before heading towards the Motera stadium to participate in the 'Namaste Trump' event. There was confusion over whether Trump will visit Sabarmati Ashram or not. Several world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Sabarmati Ashram in recent years.
