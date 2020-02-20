Over 60 years after Eisenhower came calling, India set to welcome 7th US President

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

With the hype around Donald Trump 's maiden visit to India as US President reaching a crescendo, here's a trip down the memory lane on tours by previous American presidents. It all began about 60 years ago when Dwight D Eisenhower became the first US President to visit India to give a fillip to bilateral relationship which has seen many ups and downs to finally settle down in the last few decades as a strategic partnership. 👓 View full article

