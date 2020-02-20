Over 60 years after Eisenhower came calling, India set to welcome 7th US President
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () With the hype around Donald Trump's maiden visit to India as US President reaching a crescendo, here's a trip down the memory lane on tours by previous American presidents. It all began about 60 years ago when Dwight D Eisenhower became the first US President to visit India to give a fillip to bilateral relationship which has seen many ups and downs to finally settle down in the last few decades as a strategic partnership.
Final round of preparations are in full-swing ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India. Posters were seen on the streets of Ahmedabad to welcome US President. Police forces have been deployed in large numbers to avoid security lapses. Finishing touches were being put at Sardar Patel...
India has been hitting the US "very hard" on trade with high tariffs for many years, Donald Trump complained ahead of his first visit to the country during which... Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Zee News
