Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Dwight D. Eisenhower > Over 60 years after Eisenhower came calling, India set to welcome 7th US President

Over 60 years after Eisenhower came calling, India set to welcome 7th US President

IndiaTimes Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
With the hype around Donald Trump's maiden visit to India as US President reaching a crescendo, here's a trip down the memory lane on tours by previous American presidents. It all began about 60 years ago when Dwight D Eisenhower became the first US President to visit India to give a fillip to bilateral relationship which has seen many ups and downs to finally settle down in the last few decades as a strategic partnership.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Namaste Trump': Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium getting decked up to host US President

'Namaste Trump': Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium getting decked up to host US President 01:41

 Final round of preparations are in full-swing ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India. Posters were seen on the streets of Ahmedabad to welcome US President. Police forces have been deployed in large numbers to avoid security lapses. Finishing touches were being put at Sardar Patel...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more [Video]Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more

US President Donald Trump will be on a 2-day visit to India from 24th February. Trump and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. President Trump will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 40:08Published

No Monkeying Around: Why Trump Will Need Protection from Wild Monkeys in India [Video]No Monkeying Around: Why Trump Will Need Protection from Wild Monkeys in India

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on why President Trump will need extra protection from wild monkeys in India.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ravi Shastri recalls his Test debut at Wellington exactly 39 years ago

*Wellington:* India's head coach Ravi Shastri recalled the days when he made his international debut exactly 39 years ago. In a conversation with Cheteshwar...
Mid-Day

India hitting US 'very hard' on trade, says Donald Trump

India has been hitting the US "very hard" on trade with high tariffs for many years, Donald Trump complained ahead of his first visit to the country during which...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sounderofswines

S 👀 RT @TOIIndiaNews: Over 60 years after Eisenhower came calling, India set to welcome 7th US President https://t.co/PKon2bxHAf 4 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Over 60 years after Eisenhower came calling, India set to welcome 7th US President https://t.co/PKon2bxHAf 7 minutes ago

EINObamaNews

EIN Obama News Over 60 years after Eisenhower came calling, India set to welcome 7th US president https://t.co/eDJY3VgDId 37 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Over 60 years after Eisenhower came calling, India set to welcome 7th US president https://t.co/cVmSkzRMge 1 hour ago

BeauK56

BStiiing RT @Mincashftw: @fawcett_ellen @hailmothman @charliekirk11 During Eisenhower’s presidency the tax rate for anyone making over 200k a year w… 10 hours ago

Mincashftw

Ryan @fawcett_ellen @hailmothman @charliekirk11 During Eisenhower’s presidency the tax rate for anyone making over 200k… https://t.co/hBB5GYdJPg 1 day ago

michele2435reis

Michele BLOCKED BY GYM Reis Friendly reminder: Our Pledge of Allegiance was written by a socialist (Francis Bellamy) in 1892 and recited w/ a… https://t.co/DYQ6511fTM 1 week ago

klarkkent60

Kent Karlsson Not so crazy after all is he. Americans have been screwed over for more then 40 years now. Always holding the bag w… https://t.co/Nk24MxGq9O 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.