Stone pelting between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in Delhi`s Jafrabad
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Stone pelting begins between pro and anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Delhi's Jafrabad on Sunday (February 23). Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of women blocked a road in Jafrabad and and vowed not to end the protest till the Centre revokes the CAA and the National Register of Citizens.
Violence broke out in the Maujpur area in the national capital on Sunday. Stone pelting was reported between two clashing groups in the area which is very close to Jaffrabad which has become the site of a new anti-CAA protest. On Saturday night, dozens of protestors, mainly women, collected near the...
Four police personnel were injured on Friday after an anti-CAA protest by Muslims turned violent in Chennai, leading to a clash between the demonstrators and the...