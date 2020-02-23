Global  

PM Modi is my friends, says US President Donald Trump before leaving for India visit

Ivanka Trump who will be accompanying Donald Trump in his India visit also shared her thought on the visit and said that she is honoured to return to India and this is a grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies.
 Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...

The Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram will host the President of the United States of America on February 24, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany Donald Trump and his family when they visit the..

Ivanka Trump who will be accompanying Donald Trump in his India visit also shared her thought and said that she is honoured to return to India and this is a...
