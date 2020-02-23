PM Modi is my friends, says US President Donald Trump before leaving for India visit
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Ivanka Trump who will be accompanying Donald Trump in his India visit also shared her thought on the visit and said that she is honoured to return to India and this is a grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies.
Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...