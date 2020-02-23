Global  

PM Modi is my friend, says US President Donald Trump before leaving for India visit

Zee News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump who will be accompanying Donald Trump in his India visit also shared her thought and said that she is honoured to return to India and this is a grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies.
Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump's India visit, wall erected to hide slums

Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums 03:05

 Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...

Watch: US President Trump shares morphed Baahubali video of himself ahead of visit

Ahead of his India visit, US President Donald Trump shared a morphed Baahubali video. In the video clip, Donald Trump’s face was superimposed on that of Prabhas. Prabhas is the actor who played the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published

Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President's arrival

Artists rehearse at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit. This is part of the preparation for 'Namaste Trump' event on 24th February. US President Donald Trump will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:03Published


US President Donald Trump India visit: Here is the full schedule


Indian Express

'America First' vs 'Make in India' as Modi hosts Trump

NEW DELHI: Trade ties between the United States and India have long been problematic but under "America First" President Donald Trump and "Make in India" Prime...
Bangkok Post


