'Get Jaffrabad, Chand Bagh cleared or...': Kapil Mishra's 3-day ultimatum to Delhi Police on anti-CAA protests

DNA Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Earlier, stone-pelting started between two groups after a large number of people gathered to protest against those blocking the road on a call by Kapil Mishra.
Delhi polls 2020: EC Slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP's Kapil Mishra | Oneindia News [Video]Delhi polls 2020: EC Slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP's Kapil Mishra | Oneindia News

KAPIL MISHRA CONTESTING FROM MODEL TOWN HAS BEEN BARRED BY THE POLL BODY FROM CAMPAIGNING FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS STARTING 5 PM ON SATURDAY OVER VIOLATION OF THE MODEL CODE OF CONDUCT. THE ACTION COMES..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published


