Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale Live Updates: Ankona Mukherjee's performance wins hearts

Sunday, 23 February 2020
Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale Live Updates: Indian Idol 11 winner will be announced tonight. The singing reality show that premiered in October last year, will conclude with the announcement of the winner. Five contestants who will be competing for the coveted trophy are Sunny Hindustani from Bathinda, Rohit Raut from Latur, Ankona Mukherjee and Adriz Ghosh from Kolkata and Ridham Kalyan from Amritsar.
