Trump Agra visit: Ticket counters at Taj Mahal to close at 11:30 am on Monday
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () According to Agra DM Prabhu N Singh, Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Taj Mahal complex at 5:15 pm and will spend about an hour at the famed 17th century mausoleum. "People can visit the Taj in the morning but tickets will be issued till 11:30 am, and by noon or so the premises will be cleared of visitors in view of the high security arrangements for President Trump's visit," he said.
US President Donald Trump will be on a 2-day visit to India from 24th February. Trump and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. President Trump will also visit Agra before reaching Delhi for formal talks between the two sides. With a signing of a trade...
*Agra:* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to welcomes United States President Donald Trump in Agra on February 24, government sources... Mid-Day Also reported by •SBS •IndiaTimes