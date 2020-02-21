Trump Agra visit: Ticket counters at Taj Mahal to close at 11:30 am on Monday

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

According to Agra DM Prabhu N Singh, Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Taj Mahal complex at 5:15 pm and will spend about an hour at the famed 17th century mausoleum. "People can visit the Taj in the morning but tickets will be issued till 11:30 am, and by noon or so the premises will be cleared of visitors in view of the high security arrangements for President Trump's visit," he said. 👓 View full article

