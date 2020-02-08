Violence erupts in north-east, south Delhi over CAA, 15 hurt
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Jafrabad — which was tense through Sunday as over a thousand men and women had gathered under the Metro station and blocked the main road to protest against the amended citizenship law — erupted when a group of pro-CAA protesters reached the Maujpur-Baburpur Metro station, less than a kilometre from Jafrabad, around 3.30pm.
Violence broke out in the Maujpur area in the national capital on Sunday. Stone pelting was reported between two clashing groups in the area which is very close to Jaffrabad which has become the site of a new anti-CAA protest. On Saturday night, dozens of protestors, mainly women, collected near the...
2 DAYS AFTER THE TWO SUPREME COURT APPOINTED MEDIATORS VISITED SHAHEEN BAGH WHICH HAS BECOME THE EPICENTRE OF THE ANTI-CAA PROTESTS, IN THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT THE KEY ROAD THAT LINKS NOIDA WITH DELHI'S..