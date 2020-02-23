Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Captain Amarinder Singh honoured with ‘ideal’ CM award

Captain Amarinder Singh honoured with ‘ideal’ CM award

Indian Express Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vishaljadav9780

Vishal Jadav RT @IndianExpress: Captain Amarinder Singh honoured with ‘ideal’ CM award https://t.co/r09vM1P51b 13 minutes ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express Captain Amarinder Singh honoured with ‘ideal’ CM award https://t.co/r09vM1P51b 1 hour ago

maheshsdalvi

maheshsdalvi Captain Amarinder Singh honoured with ‘ideal’ CM award https://t.co/tujAqA2zsQ https://t.co/C871siJKTW 1 hour ago

SagarSh20101530

Sagar Sharma RT @rozerpyc: Happy to learn that Captain Amarinder Singh ji has been honoured with the ‘Ideal Chief minister award 2019’ for extraordinary… 8 hours ago

ShemberGahlay

Shember Singh Gahlay RT @drharjotkamal: Happy to learn that Captain Amarinder Singh ji has been honoured with the ‘Ideal Chief minister award 2019’ for extraord… 12 hours ago

Vinayku38653716

Constable Dharmic Boy Congratulations to Captain Amarinder Singh ji on being honoured with the ‘Ideal Chief minister award 2019’. https://t.co/9Ns2CS7jfZ 12 hours ago

Harjinderchabbe

Harjinder Kaur Chabbewal Happy to learn that Captain Amarinder Singh ji has been honoured with the ‘Ideal Chief minister award 2019’ for ext… https://t.co/nR1Qw5reMH 13 hours ago

rozerpyc

Balpreet Rozer PYC Happy to learn that Captain Amarinder Singh ji has been honoured with the ‘Ideal Chief minister award 2019’ for ext… https://t.co/9udtYXkgGB 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.