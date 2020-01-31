CAA protests in Delhi: At Hauz Rani, protesters claim lathicharge, police say mild force used

Harry RT @Hindutva__watch: Anti-CAA Protesters Lathi-Charged by Police in Delhi’s Hauz Rani https://t.co/gwBOGWf3JE #CAA_NRC_Protests 3 minutes ago Hindutva Watch Anti-CAA Protesters Lathi-Charged by Police in Delhi’s Hauz Rani https://t.co/gwBOGWf3JE #CAA_NRC_Protests 35 minutes ago SHAHIN RT @IndianExpress: According to those at the site, after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s call for a Bharat bandh on Sunday, they deci… 50 minutes ago The Indian Express According to those at the site, after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s call for a Bharat bandh on Sunday, they… https://t.co/89Y5XhFTo2 59 minutes ago neha #ISupportKapilMishra #ISupportKapilMishra Playing the same victim card at Hauz rani. You block the roads of Delhi… https://t.co/l8EFbLKJ7N 4 hours ago Yasmin Zaidi RT @MedicAidSupport: 23/2/2020 9 pm Update - Reports of injured women at Hauz Rani. Ambulance on site but not allowed to reach the injured… 4 hours ago Sumandro Chattapadhyay RT @johriamrita: Please follow these handles for latest on Delhi protests @PinjraTod for Seelampur, jaffrabad, Hauz Rani; @KhurejiOfficial… 5 hours ago Sameer K RT @TheQuint: LIVE | 'Mild-lathicharge' at protesters in Delhi's Hauz Rani Area. Follow for updates: https://t.co/0igTXFnSIo 5 hours ago