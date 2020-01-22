Global  

Gangster Ravi Pujari brought to India, will be produced before court today

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Wanted gangster Ravi Pujari, who was arrested in South Africa was brought to India on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Pujari wanted in India for over 200 cases of serious crime including murder and extortion was brought to India by a team of senior officials and arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport here. He...
Recent related videos from verified sources

What young India wants [Video]What young India wants

India is among the world's youngest nations. More than half of its population, over 600 million people, is under the age of 25. That is an extraordinary demographic that gives a sense of importance of..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 08:54Published

India government asked to respond to legal challenges to citizenship law [Video]India government asked to respond to legal challenges to citizenship law

India's Supreme Court has given the government four weeks to respond to more than 100 legal challenges to its new citizenship law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari brought to India, to be produced before court today

Pujari was extradited from Senegal on February 22 pursuant to an extradition request made by India in early 2019. 
Zee News

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari brought to India

He was extradited from Senegal on February 22 pursuant to an extradition request made by India in early 2019.
DNA


Tweets about this

PMShah87

Pratik RT @PTI_News: Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru from Senegal via France by Air France flight: Sources 3 minutes ago

kpramodrai

Pramod Rai RT @udayavani_web: Fugitive gangster #RaviPujari brought to Bengaluru from Senegal https://t.co/2XkwLTATzd 4 minutes ago

aamman22

Crusader RT @ndtv: #Watch | Underworld gangster Ravi Pujari extradited from Senegal, brought to India. Read here: https://t.co/cBEtqo6MaG https://t… 4 minutes ago

udayavani_web

Udayavani Fugitive gangster #RaviPujari brought to Bengaluru from Senegal https://t.co/2XkwLTATzd 4 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV #Watch | Underworld gangster Ravi Pujari extradited from Senegal, brought to India. Read here:… https://t.co/6BiFWZyhzS 11 minutes ago

KeralalifeMag

Keralalife Underworld gangster Ravi Pujari, who used to operate in Mumbai in the 1990s, was brought back to India late last ni… https://t.co/sa5CT3ju0d 22 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Underworld Gangster Ravi Pujari Extradited From Senegal, Brought To India https://t.co/oGa3r7Fl4y 28 minutes ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari brought to Bengaluru from Senegal https://t.co/MwBl45y743 Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/XZqSvt9R2X 28 minutes ago

