'See you soon in Ahmedabad,' tweets Narendra Modi ahead of Donald Trump's visit

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
United States President Donald Trump will begin his maiden official two-day state visit to India on Monday, becoming the seventh American President to visit the country. Trump will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and a twelve-member delegation comprising US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Secretary of...
News video: Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit

Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit 03:34

 The Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram will host the President of the United States of America on February 24, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany Donald Trump and his family when they visit the Ashram which was Mohandas Gandhi's home for over a decade. The Ashram will be the first high-profile...

Namaste Trump: Passengers need to reach Ahmedabad airport early

In view of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad on Monday, airlines have come out with advisories for their passengers scheduled to travel out of the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsHindu

India’s hitting US ‘very hard’, will talk biz with Modi: Donald Trump

Ahead of his first visit to India, US President Donald Trump gave mixed signals about prospects for a trade deal between the two countries, saying India had been...
IndiaTimes


