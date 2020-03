Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Internet services were suspended in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh after anti-citizenship law protesters clashed with police on Sunday (February 23). The violence broke out in the Uparkot Kotwali area of Aligarh resulting in stone-throwing, a portion of a shop in the area being set on fire, and a police vehicle being vandalised. 👓 View full article