US backup planes at Jaipur airport for Donald Trump in case Delhi weather fails

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) Jaipur is geared up to receive Air Force One carrying US president Donald Trump in case weather plays truant in Delhi on Monday.
 A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi on Monday as thousands demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President Donald Trump's maiden visit to the city. Ryan Brooks reports.

Narendra Modi: India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump

*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is looking forward to welcoming United States President Donald Trump tomorrow. "India...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews

US President Donald Trump lands in Delhi for main leg of India visit

US President Donald Trump arrived in the national capital on Monday evening for the main leg of his maiden India trip during which he will hold extensive talks...
IndiaTimes


