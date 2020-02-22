Global  

Bareilly: Girl on oxygen support writes Class X board exams

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Sixteen-year-old Safia Javed, who has been suffering from lung disease since the past five years and is appearing for the Class X board exams this year, has been granted permission to carry an oxygen cylinder to the examination hall. As she was unable to attend classes regularly, Safia is appearing in the UP Board exam as a private student. She has been on continuous oxygen support since the past one-and-a-half years as her lungs are too weak to breathe normally.
