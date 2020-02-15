Khaman, samosa and chai: Donald Trump to get taste of Gujarat
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Famous Gujarati delicacy 'khaman' has made its way into the menu of the high tea to be offered to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during their brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram here on Monday. Apart from khaman, the VVIPs from the US and their delegation will be offered broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie, kaju...
Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...