Khaman, samosa and chai: Donald Trump to get taste of Gujarat

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Famous Gujarati delicacy 'khaman' has made its way into the menu of the high tea to be offered to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during their brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram here on Monday. Apart from khaman, the VVIPs from the US and their delegation will be offered broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie, kaju...
News video: Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums

Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums 03:05

 Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...

Donald Trump and First Lady to get taste of Gujarat; Khaman on menu list

.Apart from Khaman, the VVIPs from the US and their delegation will be offered broccoli and corn samosa, apple pie, kaju katli and a variety of teas to choose...
IndiaTimes

Donald Trump's three-hour Gujarat visit set to cost over Rs 100 crore

Expenditure, it appears, is definitely not a constraint, as the state government readies to roll out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump, who will visit...
IndiaTimes

