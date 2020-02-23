Global  

Clash erupts between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi's Maujpur

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020
Clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area for the second consecutive day on Monday with agitators pelting stones at each other.
 Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday in an area between the Jaffrabad and Maujpur metro stations. Stones were pelted and vehicles and houses were set on fire by those indulging in violence. A police constable was killed, and a man in his 20s was targeted by a violent mob. The police...

