Clash erupts between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi's Maujpur

-233 seconds ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash 04:02 Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday in an area between the Jaffrabad and Maujpur metro stations. Stones were pelted and vehicles and houses were set on fire by those indulging in violence. A police constable was killed, and a man in his 20s was targeted by a violent mob. The police...