Watch: PM Modi says 'NamasteyTrump' with a hug as POTUS lands in India

DNA Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
As US President Donald Trump arrived in India on his first official tour, he received a special welcome from his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave him a hug as he came out of the aircraft.
News video: ‘Will talk trade with PM Modi’: Donald Trump ahead of India visit

‘Will talk trade with PM Modi’: Donald Trump ahead of India visit 01:58

 US President Donald Trump has said that he will talk trade with PM Modi during his visit to India. He said that India imposes one of the highest tariffs in the world on US goods.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums [Video]Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published

From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President [Video]From hoardings to Motera stadium, how Ahmedabad will host US President

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad for his maiden visit to India. The US President will be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump. For Trump's arrival, Ahmedabad is decked..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says Modi expects massive crowds during India visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that India Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expecting to turn out massive crowds for the president when he visits...
Seattle Times

Trump says no big trade deal with India now

Trump, who has dubbed India "tariff king" among other epithets, complained again that the US is "not treated very well by India" but said "I happen to like Prime...
IndiaTimes

