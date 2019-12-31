Smriti Irani share throwback photo of Zoish, 'her Monday magic,' on IG
Monday, 24 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* Union minister Smriti Irani often posts photos of her children, even when she is cooking for them or cherishing memories of their childhood. After a fun weekend, she shares a throwback photo of her daughter Zoish, calling her 'her Monday magic' that makes her week better.
Union Minister Smriti Irani spoke at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020. Speaking on her victory from Amethi, Irani said that people of the constituency voted against the Gandhi family and added that..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:50Published