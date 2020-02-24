Global  

'History is being created': PM Modi at 'Namaste Trump' event

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020
PM Narendra Modi said ties between India and the US are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights. Welcoming US president Donald Trump at the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium here, he said a "new history" is being created.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium to welcome the US President and his family. PM Modi said that this visit shows that India and US ties are not just any partnership. He added that it is the coming together of the world’s oldest and the largest...

