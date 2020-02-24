Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > 'History has been created,' says PM Narendra Modi at 'Namaste Trump' event

'History has been created,' says PM Narendra Modi at 'Namaste Trump' event

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
*Ahmedabad:* A history has been created today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, while welcoming his 'friend' US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania to India.

Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' mega-event at the world's largest cricket stadium, the US President said, "I think today...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Namaste Trump’ l ‘India & US no longer just another partnership’: PM Modi

‘Namaste Trump’ l ‘India & US no longer just another partnership’: PM Modi 09:39

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium to welcome the US President and his family. PM Modi said that this visit shows that India and US ties are not just any partnership. He added that it is the coming together of the world’s oldest and the largest...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US President Donald Trump along with wife Melania Trump visits the Taj Mahal in Agra | OneIndia News [Video]US President Donald Trump along with wife Melania Trump visits the Taj Mahal in Agra | OneIndia News

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP REACHED THEIR SECOND STOP- THE CITY OF AGRA. THEY VISITED THE ICONIC TAJ MAHAL AFTER WHICH THEY WILL HEAD TO DELHI. US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:30Published

‘PM Modi very tough; proof that Indians can achieve anything’: Donald Trump [Video]‘PM Modi very tough; proof that Indians can achieve anything’: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump addressed the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. He lauded Prime Minister for the work he has done for the country and said that PM Modi is a very..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'History is being created': PM Modi at 'Namaste Trump' event

PM Narendra Modi said ties between India and the US are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights. Welcoming US president Donald...
IndiaTimes

Relations with India hold special place for US; Modi 'exceptional' leader: Donald Trump

Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium, Trump also announced that the US will seal defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday. Trump and Prime...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

mid_day

mid-day #DonaldTrump In India: 'History Has Been Created,' Says PM #NarendraModi #TrumpInIndia #TrumpIndiaVisit… https://t.co/jWhxtmPzbA 4 hours ago

DanforthSafe

Keep Danforth Safe RT @PaulaFletcherTO: ⁦@eastviewcentre⁩ has been celebrating Black History Month for 25 years. This beautiful banner designed and created by… 11 hours ago

PaulaFletcherTO

Paula Fletcher ⁦@eastviewcentre⁩ has been celebrating Black History Month for 25 years. This beautiful banner designed and created… https://t.co/ScyJheLDf2 18 hours ago

RAJARJPS

RAJA. K With the inauguration of #KheloIndiaUniversityGames2020 , a new history has been created today in #Odisha , says P… https://t.co/iNPAH4u6UZ 23 hours ago

says_socrates

SocratesSays RT @Education4Libs: Donald Trump: -Legendary real estate mogul -Turned $1M into multi-billions -Been in office 3 years -Created strongest e… 23 hours ago

pibchennai

PIB in Tamil Nadu RT @PIBBhubaneswar: With the inauguration of #KheloIndiaUniversityGames2020 , a new history has been created today in #Odisha , says PM Shr… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.