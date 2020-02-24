'History has been created,' says PM Narendra Modi at 'Namaste Trump' event
Monday, 24 February 2020 () *Ahmedabad:* A history has been created today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, while welcoming his 'friend' US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania to India.
Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' mega-event at the world's largest cricket stadium, the US President said, "I think today...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium to welcome the US President and his family. PM Modi said that this visit shows that India and US ties are not just any partnership. He added that it is the coming together of the world’s oldest and the largest...
Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium, Trump also announced that the US will seal defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday. Trump and Prime...