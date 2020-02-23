Namaste Trump event: US Prez lauds Bollywood with shoutout to 'DDLJ', 'Sholay'
Monday, 24 February 2020 () *Ahmedabad:* Amidst loud cheering at the Motera Stadium, US President Donald Trump lauded the Indian cinema industry - Bollywood - with special shout outs to classic films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDJL) and 'Sholay' while addressing the gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' event.
Artists rehearse at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit. This is part of the preparation for 'Namaste Trump' event on 24th February. US President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. US President along with PM Modi will attend a...