India, US united in defending its people from radical Islamic terrorism: Trump

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
"The United States and India are firmly united in our iron-clad resolve to defend our citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Both of our countries have been hurt by the pain and turmoil of terrorism and that terrorism brings," he said while addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium here.
