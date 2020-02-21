Namaste Trump: White jumpsuit and green sash, Melania Trump pays tribute to Indian textiles

Global  

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Ahmedabad: Accessorising her white jumpsuit with a green silk and gold embroidered sash, US First Lady Melania Trump doffed her hat to Indian textile heritage on Monday when she landed here for the first leg of the US presidential visit.

The breezy white jumpsuit, by French-American costume designer Herve Pierre, was cinched...
Namaste Trump': Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium getting decked up to host US President

'Namaste Trump': Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium getting decked up to host US President

 Final round of preparations are in full-swing ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India. Posters were seen on the streets of Ahmedabad to welcome US President. Police forces have been deployed in large numbers to avoid security lapses. Finishing touches were being put at Sardar Patel...

