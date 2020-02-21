Namaste Trump: White jumpsuit and green sash, Melania Trump pays tribute to Indian textiles

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Ahmedabad: Accessorising her white jumpsuit with a green silk and gold embroidered sash, US First Lady Melania Trump doffed her hat to Indian textile heritage on Monday when she landed here for the first leg of the US presidential visit.



The breezy white jumpsuit, by French-American costume designer Herve Pierre, was cinched... 👓 View full article

