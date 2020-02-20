Global  

Clashes break out in Delhi over CAA hours before Donald Trump's visit

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Tension escalated in northeast Delhi with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in...
