Clashes break out in Delhi over CAA hours before Donald Trump's visit

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*New Delhi:* Tension escalated in northeast Delhi with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in... 👓 View full article

