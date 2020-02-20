Clashes break out in Delhi over CAA hours before Donald Trump's visit
Monday, 24 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* Tension escalated in northeast Delhi with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in...
AHEAD OF HIS VISIT, US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS SAID THAT HE WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO BEING WITH HIS "GREAT FRIENDS" IN INDIA AS HE RETWEETED A VIDEO IN WHICH HIS FACE WAS SUPERIMPOSED ON THE HIT MOVIE-CHARACTER BAAHUBALI. UNPRECEDENTED SECURITY IN DELHI FOR DONALD TRUMP'S VISIT. ANTI-DRONE...
2 DAYS AFTER THE TWO SUPREME COURT APPOINTED MEDIATORS VISITED SHAHEEN BAGH WHICH HAS BECOME THE EPICENTRE OF THE ANTI-CAA PROTESTS, IN THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT THE KEY ROAD THAT LINKS NOIDA WITH DELHI'S..