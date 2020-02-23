Global  

Donald Trump: India, US to sign USD 3 billion deals for military helicopters

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Ahmedabad: US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that his country will sign deals worth USD 3 billion for supplying helicopters to the Indian military.

Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium here, he said that the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military...
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums

Watch: Ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit, wall erected to hide slums 03:05

 Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad with first lady Melania Trump. The city has been decked up and preparations are in the final phase. Ahead of his visit, a wall has been constructed to mask several slums. Officials said construction...

Namaste Trump: What deals will be signed on US President's India visit | Oneindia News [Video]Namaste Trump: What deals will be signed on US President's India visit | Oneindia News

While US President Donald Trump's visit will be dominated by theatrics, especially all day on Monday, but that is not all that the visit promises to be. India and the US are also looking at signing..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published

Watch: US President Trump shares morphed Baahubali video of himself ahead of visit [Video]Watch: US President Trump shares morphed Baahubali video of himself ahead of visit

Ahead of his India visit, US President Donald Trump shared a morphed Baahubali video. In the video clip, Donald Trump’s face was superimposed on that of Prabhas. Prabhas is the actor who played the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published


We will have defence deals worth $3 billion, says US President Donald Trump

Praising India’s “remarkable hospitality”, Trump said, "PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Donald Trump calls PM Modi 'a tough negotiator'

US President Donald Trump on Monday called PM Modi "a tough negotiator" and mentioned that the two nations "will go for a fantastic trade deal". The US has...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNABelfast Telegraph

