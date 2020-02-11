Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi Police head constable dies after suffering serious injuries in stone pelting in Gokulpuri

Delhi Police head constable dies after suffering serious injuries in stone pelting in Gokulpuri

Zee News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A head constable of the Delhi Police on Monday died after suffering serious injuries in stone pelting in Gokulpuri area of the national capital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shocking moment Indian police attack university students inside library [Video]Shocking moment Indian police attack university students inside library

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi have accused Indian police of barging into a library and attacking those studying inside. CCTV footage from the reading room of the library..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

Police Believe Wet Road May Have Been Factor In Head-On Crash In Garland [Video]Police Believe Wet Road May Have Been Factor In Head-On Crash In Garland

Wet conditions in North Texas may have led to a head-on crash in Garland that injured two drivers Tuesday morning, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi Police head constable murdered at home in Ghaziabad, minor daughter arrested

 The head constable named Shashi Shukla was posted at Brij Vihar police station in Delhi.
Zee News

Delhi Police head constable dead, DCP injured during clashes over CAA in Gokulpuri

A head constable of the Delhi Police on Monday died after suffering serious injuries in stone pelting in Gokulpuri area of the national capital.
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sujitku87336428

sujit kumar RT @BDUTT: Head constable of Delhi Police Ratan Lal dies as violent clashes escalate between pro and anti #CAA protesters in North East De… 2 seconds ago

1988avijain

Avinash jain RT @GautamGambhir: Is this what peaceful protests have come down to? Shooting the police in broad daylight. Head constable Ratan Lal has lo… 5 seconds ago

DaveBharat9

chipku RT @surajkaul4: A mother lost her son A wife lost his husband Kids lost his father Nation lost a Braveheart Delhi Police Head Constable Ra… 6 seconds ago

AnkitamodMishr1

Ankit amod Mishra RT @ashish980718271: Head constable ratan Lal was dead in Delhi by CAA protesters . Police are in between you and these terrorist, because… 6 seconds ago

SsChugh

The Quill 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: One Delhi Police head constable has lost his life and one DCP injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri. 6 seconds ago

mayank_tweets_

🇮🇳 Mayank Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 RT @AdityaRajKaul: JUST IN: Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal dies due to critical head injuries after stone pelting. Anti-CAA proteste… 6 seconds ago

Hemanth_hosmani

Hemanth D hosamani RT @OpIndia_com: Head Constable Ratan Lal dies as Islamists protesting against CAA pelt stones during anti-CAA riots in Delhi https://t.co/… 7 seconds ago

NOUSHADT0

Noushad kadavathur RT @drshamamohd: Horrific news coming out of Delhi. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. The violence must stop. Where is HM @AmitShah?T… 7 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.