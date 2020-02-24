Global  

Delhi police gives clean chit to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over his Jamia violence tweet

Zee News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A Delhi court had earlier called for an ATR from Delhi Police on a complaint filed by Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastav seeking registration of FIR against Sisodia for allegedly spreading fake news during Jamia violence.
Zee News

