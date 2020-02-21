Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Donald Trump > President Trump arrives in Agra to a boisterous welcome

President Trump arrives in Agra to a boisterous welcome

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Agra on Monday to keep their date with the Taj Mahal even as hundreds of artistes welcomed the American leader at the airport with beautiful performances reflecting the rich culture of Uttar Pradesh.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more

Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more 40:08

 US President Donald Trump will be on a 2-day visit to India from 24th February. Trump and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. President Trump will also visit Agra before reaching Delhi for formal talks between the two sides. With a signing of a trade...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Taj Mahal, pose for cameras holding hands [Video]Watch: Donald & Melania Trump visit Taj Mahal, pose for cameras holding hands

The Trump family visited the Taj Mahal during the US President's visit to India. Following the mega 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, Donald Trump and his wife flew to Agra in Uttar Pradesh. They..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:34Published

Final prep underway in Ahmedabad, Agra ahead of President Trump visit [Video]Final prep underway in Ahmedabad, Agra ahead of President Trump visit

Final prep underway in Ahmedabad, Agra ahead of President Trump visit

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Namaste Trump': President Trump, first lady receive warm welcome in India tour

President Trump and first lady Melania visited the Taj Mahal hours after giving a rousing speech to more than 110,000 at a cricket stadium.
FOXNews.com

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to welcome President Trump in Agra

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to welcomes United States President Donald Trump in Agra on February 24, government sources said on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnNWalters413

wonderful handjobs by Nancy👋🏽👏🏼 RT @ani_digital: US President Donald Trump arrived in Delhi on Monday evening from Agra for the last leg of his maiden visit to India. Rea… 2 minutes ago

Danishmand16

Danishmand Homoeo Dr. RT @SkyNews: Donald Trump and his wife Melania have visited the Taj Mahal in Agra during their official visit to India. More on the US pr… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.