President Trump arrives in Agra to a boisterous welcome
Monday, 24 February 2020 () US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Agra on Monday to keep their date with the Taj Mahal even as hundreds of artistes welcomed the American leader at the airport with beautiful performances reflecting the rich culture of Uttar Pradesh.
US President Donald Trump will be on a 2-day visit to India from 24th February. Trump and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. President Trump will also visit Agra before reaching Delhi for formal talks between the two sides. With a signing of a trade...
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to welcomes United States President Donald Trump in Agra on February 24, government sources said on... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day •BBC News