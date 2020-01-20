Govt launches mobile app to broaden reach of PM-Kisan

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

On the first anniversary of launch of the government's ambitious PM-Kisan scheme, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday launched a mobile app to broaden the reach of the programme that aims to provide annually Rs 6,000 to each eligible farmer. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) was launched on February 24, 2019 in Uttar Pradesh and all states are implementing the scheme, except for West Bengal


