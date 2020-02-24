Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Donald Trump > President Donald Trump visits Taj Mahal, says America loves India

President Donald Trump visits Taj Mahal, says America loves India

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Trump, accompanied by his wife, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived here from Ahmedabad. The Taj Mahal, which was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal who died in 1631, has been refurbished for the visit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: US President Donald Trump along with wife Melania Trump visits the Taj Mahal in Agra | OneIndia News

US President Donald Trump along with wife Melania Trump visits the Taj Mahal in Agra | OneIndia News 03:30

 US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP REACHED THEIR SECOND STOP- THE CITY OF AGRA. THEY VISITED THE ICONIC TAJ MAHAL AFTER WHICH THEY WILL HEAD TO DELHI. US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ADDRESSING A HUGE CROWD AT THE MOTERA STADIUM IN AHMEDABAD TODAY DESCRIBED PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI...

Recent related videos from verified sources

CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News [Video]CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News

VIOLENT CLASHES BROKE OUT IN THE BHAJANPURA, MAUJPUR AND JAFFRABAD NEIGHBOURHOODS OF NORTHEAST DELHI, FOR A SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TODAY. A POLICE CONSTABLE LOST HIS LIFE IN THE HEAVY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published

'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India [Video]'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Top News of the Day | Feb 24, 2020: Trump family tours India, cop dies during clashes over CAA in Delhi's Maujpur & more

In top news of the day on Monday, February 24, 2020, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended events and toured India, as part of their...
DNA

'Namaste Trump': PM Modi receives US President at Ahmedabad airport

US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his India trip. The Air Force One plane carrying Trump and his wife Melania landed...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesNew Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Julianka8265

Debra Oliveri RT @NewIndianXpress: #IndiaWelcomesTrump | From Broccoli and corn samosa to special ginger chai, here is is a look at the vegetarian menu d… 3 minutes ago

daleprine

Dale Prine RT @RealGsPatton007: President Donald J. Trump speaks on India 100k Stadium Visit @realDonaldTrump @POTUS VISITS INDIA #NamasteTrump 🙏🙏… 3 minutes ago

NuestraHumildeO

Nuestra Humilde Opinión RT @cnni: President Trump — whose diet is often a rotation of steaks, burgers and meatloaf — faces a potential shock as he visits India, wh… 4 minutes ago

ypstomer

YESHPAL SINGH TOMER RT @reuterspictures: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour the historic Taj Mahal in Agra, and more images from his trip… 5 minutes ago

derlesu

Derlesu 🙏 RT @KNX1070: Prioritizing pageantry over policy, President Donald Trump basked in India's welcoming embrace on a day that featured a mega-r… 5 minutes ago

KMajoney

Gaslit ⚖ 🌈♀️⚖ Not much love between these two. BBC News - Taj Mahal: US President Donald Trump visits India's 'monument of love' https://t.co/WRjJDrB1Rn 9 minutes ago

TheWilsonCenter

The Wilson Center President Trump's first official visit to India comes at a time when both nations share an ever-closer defense part… https://t.co/uaznn9k6Mo 9 minutes ago

KNX1070

KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Prioritizing pageantry over policy, President Donald Trump basked in India's welcoming embrace on a day that featur… https://t.co/WCOQlKXwrc 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.