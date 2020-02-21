Trump pitches for US to become India's premier defence partner, a day before $3 billion copter deals
Monday, 24 February 2020 () The US has strongly pitched for becoming India’s “premier defence partner” by providing it with the most advanced weapon systems “feared” across the globe, ahead of the inking of two more military helicopter deals worth $ 3 billion on Tuesday, which will take the total value of lucrative Indian arms deals bagged by Washington just since 2007 over the $20 billion mark.
