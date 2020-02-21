Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Donald Trump > Trump pitches for US to become India's premier defence partner, a day before $3 billion copter deals

Trump pitches for US to become India's premier defence partner, a day before $3 billion copter deals

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The US has strongly pitched for becoming India’s “premier defence partner” by providing it with the most advanced weapon systems “feared” across the globe, ahead of the inking of two more military helicopter deals worth $ 3 billion on Tuesday, which will take the total value of lucrative Indian arms deals bagged by Washington just since 2007 over the $20 billion mark.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Namaste Trump: US President on Pakistan, defence & trade talks with India

Namaste Trump: US President on Pakistan, defence & trade talks with India 04:31

 US President Donald Trump spoke on various topics at the Namaste Trump event at Motera staduium. On the defence front, he said that US will sign $ 3 bn defence deals with India. Trump said, “I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over US $ 3 Billion, in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Namaste Trump: What deals will be signed on US President's India visit | Oneindia News [Video]Namaste Trump: What deals will be signed on US President's India visit | Oneindia News

While US President Donald Trump's visit will be dominated by theatrics, especially all day on Monday, but that is not all that the visit promises to be. India and the US are also looking at signing..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published

Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more [Video]Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more

US President Donald Trump will be on a 2-day visit to India from 24th February. Trump and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. President Trump will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 40:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'US should become India's premier defence partner'

The US has strongly pitched for becoming India’s “premier defence partner” by providing it with the most advanced weapon systems “feared” across the...
IndiaTimes

Donald Trump calls PM Modi 'a tough negotiator'

US President Donald Trump on Monday called PM Modi "a tough negotiator" and mentioned that the two nations "will go for a fantastic trade deal". The US has...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.