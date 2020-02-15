Global  

Trump visit: Roads leading to ITC Maurya fortified, hotel put under heavy security cover

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020
The entry and exit to the hotel is being strictly monitored by security agencies and it has not taken any bookings till Trump is in Delhi. Indian security agencies are also working in close coordination with the US Secret Service, officials said. Apart from anti-drone detachment of NSG, snipers, kite catchers, canine units, and Parakram vans have also been deployed along the routes and areas in and around the hotel where Trump will be staying, they said.
Recent related news from verified sources

Ahmedabad gears up to receive Donald Trump, elaborate celebrations planned

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to India on February 24 and 25, security and other details are being prepped at Ahmedabad. After landing at...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

'See you soon in Ahmedabad,' tweets Narendra Modi ahead of Donald Trump's visit

United States President Donald Trump will begin his maiden official two-day state visit to India on Monday, becoming the seventh American President to visit the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

