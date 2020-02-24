Global  

Top News of the Day | Feb 24, 2020: Trump family tours India, cop dies during clashes over CAA in Delhi's Maujpur & more

In top news of the day on Monday, February 24, 2020, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended events and toured India, as part of their two-day visit. A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) injured on Monday during clashes over the contentious Citizenship...
News video: CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News

CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News 03:45

 VIOLENT CLASHES BROKE OUT IN THE BHAJANPURA, MAUJPUR AND JAFFRABAD NEIGHBOURHOODS OF NORTHEAST DELHI, FOR A SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TODAY. A POLICE CONSTABLE LOST HIS LIFE IN THE HEAVY VIOLENCE IN MAUJPUR AREA. CONGRESS LEADER RAHUL GANDHI CONDEMNED THE VIOLENCE THAT UNFOLDED IN DELHI...

