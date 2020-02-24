Global  

US President Donald Trump lands in Delhi for main leg of India visit

Monday, 24 February 2020
US President Donald Trump arrived in the national capital on Monday evening for the main leg of his maiden India trip during which he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump is accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration.
 A sand artist created a sculpture of visiting US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on a beach in southeast India.

