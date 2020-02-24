Global  

Modi, Trump to hold extensive talks on Tuesday to expand Indo-US global partnership

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will aim to expand India-US global partnership in their extensive talks on Tuesday, a day after both lavished praise on each other and vowed to script a better future for people of the two democracies.
News video: US President and PM Modi hold bilateral talks, defence deals worth $3 Billion inked | Oneindia News

US President and PM Modi hold bilateral talks, defence deals worth $3 Billion inked | Oneindia News 03:42

 PM MODI AND US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ISSUED A JOINT STATEMENT AFTER HOLDING BILATERAL TALKS AT THE HYDERABAD HOUSE. PM MODI SAID THAT THE TWO LEADERS DISCUSSED EVERY IMPORTANT ASPECT OF US-INDIA PARTNERSHIP, BE IT DEFENCE, SECURITY, ENERGY STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP, TRADE OR PEOPLE TO PEOPLE TIES. US...

Recent related news from verified sources

On Day 2 of India visit, US President Donald Trump to hold talks with PM Modi

After a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Trump and PM Modi will hold extensive talks on the next phase of the bilateral strategic...
Zee News Also reported by •WorldNews

Modi-Trump hold talks; trade, defence, security on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held extensive talks covering the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, including the key...
IndiaTimes

