CAA clashes: Resident of Rajasthan, head constable Ratan Lal joined Delhi Police in 1998

Zee News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The 42-year-old head constable was a native of Sikar, Rajasthan and had joined the Delhi Police as Constable in the year 1998.
News video: CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News

CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News 03:45

 VIOLENT CLASHES BROKE OUT IN THE BHAJANPURA, MAUJPUR AND JAFFRABAD NEIGHBOURHOODS OF NORTHEAST DELHI, FOR A SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TODAY. A POLICE CONSTABLE LOST HIS LIFE IN THE HEAVY VIOLENCE IN MAUJPUR AREA. CONGRESS LEADER RAHUL GANDHI CONDEMNED THE VIOLENCE THAT UNFOLDED IN DELHI...

Unidentified man fires 8 rounds amid violence over CAA in Delhi| OneIndia News [Video]Unidentified man fires 8 rounds amid violence over CAA in Delhi| OneIndia News

An unidentified man fired 8 rounds at Delhi's Jaffrabad amid anti-CAA protests that escalated into clashes with the police. The area saw violence on Sunday and remained tense today until violence broke..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:34Published

Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash [Video]Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday in an area between the Jaffrabad and Maujpur metro stations. Stones were pelted and vehicles and houses were set on fire by those indulging in violence...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:02Published


Anti-CAA clashes in northeast Delhi: Head constable killed, DCP i

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes over the amended citizenship law broke...
Mid-Day

Head constable killed, DCP injured in fresh clashes over CAA in northeast Delhi

A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes over the amended citizenship law broke out again in northeast...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsDNA

thefirstindia

First India #Rajasthan | Head Constable Ratan Lal has died as violent clashes escalate between pro and anti #CAA protesters in… https://t.co/NOMQvsymT1 1 hour ago

