Cop, 4 others die as clashes and arson scorch N-E Delhi

A wide swathe of north-east Delhi — from Jafrabad to Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar — was wracked by communal riots and incidents of rampant vandalism on Monday as anti- and pro-CAA groups clashed for over seven hours. Stone-pelting, firing and arson left one policeman and four others dead while over 60 were injured.
