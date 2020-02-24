Vikas D Yadav 🇮🇳🎪🚩 RT @iprefernameless: @GirishNaught @deepsealioness Do you know his name is Mohammed Sharukh? No? Read this article then https://t.co/HGBQ… 18 minutes ago

Amitesh RT @timesofindia: Cop, 4 others die as clashes and arson scorch N-E Delhi READ: https://t.co/SUhDD6o5CB #DelhiViolence #CAAProtests htt… 2 hours ago

தமிழ் மண்ணின் மைந்தன் RT @Neelam_Culture: Cop, 4 others die as clashes and arson scorch N-E Delhi. Meanwhile, @PMOIndia acting like nothing is happening in the c… 3 hours ago

Chowkidar Gaurav Shukla👮 As Politically motivated #AntiCAAprotests in pockets of Old Delhi with sizeable Minority Population has taken a tol… https://t.co/kGEOX0lp5b 5 hours ago

doc 4 n from heart🇮🇳 RT @SPramanick: Enough is enough. Impose curfew and order shoot at sight. Delay will the situation out of control. - https://t.co/AyXgOR4Nu8 5 hours ago

Shivshankar Vibhute RT @Bharati_indic: Cop, 4 others die as Islamists arson scorch north-east Delhi, price #Delhi is paying for voting #Kejriwal #IslamicJihad… 6 hours ago

Indic Cop, 4 others die as Islamists arson scorch north-east Delhi, price #Delhi is paying for voting #Kejriwal… https://t.co/eVGlpT0GOz 6 hours ago