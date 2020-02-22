Global  

No change in schedule, CBSE to conduct board exams in Delhi as planned

Zee News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the board exams in Delhi as per schedule on Tuesday, (February 25, 2020). The board had announced on Monday that there is no change in the exam schedule and it will be conducted as planned. 
