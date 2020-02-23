Head constable, 3 citizens killed, DCP hurt in fresh clashes over CAA in Delhi
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol...
Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday in an area between the Jaffrabad and Maujpur metro stations. Stones were pelted and vehicles and houses were set on fire by those indulging in violence...
Violence broke out in the Maujpur area in the national capital on Sunday. Stone pelting was reported between two clashing groups in the area which is very close to Jaffrabad which has become the site..
A head constable and a civilian were killed and several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, including a DCP, injured during clashes over the new citizenship... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News •DNA
