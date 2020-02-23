Global  

Head constable, 3 citizens killed, DCP hurt in fresh clashes over CAA in Delhi

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Head constable, 3 citizens killed, DCP hurt in fresh clashes over CAA in DelhiA head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol...
News video: CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News

CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News 03:45

 VIOLENT CLASHES BROKE OUT IN THE BHAJANPURA, MAUJPUR AND JAFFRABAD NEIGHBOURHOODS OF NORTHEAST DELHI, FOR A SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TODAY. A POLICE CONSTABLE LOST HIS LIFE IN THE HEAVY VIOLENCE IN MAUJPUR AREA. CONGRESS LEADER RAHUL GANDHI CONDEMNED THE VIOLENCE THAT UNFOLDED IN DELHI...

Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash [Video]Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday in an area between the Jaffrabad and Maujpur metro stations. Stones were pelted and vehicles and houses were set on fire by those indulging in violence...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:02Published

Delhi: Clashes near fresh CAA protest site in Jaffrabad; metro stations shut [Video]Delhi: Clashes near fresh CAA protest site in Jaffrabad; metro stations shut

Violence broke out in the Maujpur area in the national capital on Sunday. Stone pelting was reported between two clashing groups in the area which is very close to Jaffrabad which has become the site..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:22Published


Constable among 4 killed, DCP hurt in fresh riots over CAA in Delhi

A head constable and a civilian were killed and several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, including a DCP, injured during clashes over the new citizenship...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsDNA

Top News of the Day | Feb 24, 2020: Trump family tours India, cop dies during clashes over CAA in Delhi's Maujpur & more

In top news of the day on Monday, February 24, 2020, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended events and toured India, as part of their...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

