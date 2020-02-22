Global  

US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting Delhi Government school in Nanakpura

Zee News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi government school- Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School- in Nanakpura. 
News video: US first lady Melania Trump attends happiness class at a Delhi school | Oneindia News

US first lady Melania Trump attends happiness class at a Delhi school | Oneindia News 02:22

 US FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP VISITS HAPPINESS CLASS AT A DELHI SCHOOL. SHE SPENT TIME WITH THE CHILDREN.

CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News [Video]CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News

VIOLENT CLASHES BROKE OUT IN THE BHAJANPURA, MAUJPUR AND JAFFRABAD NEIGHBOURHOODS OF NORTHEAST DELHI, FOR A SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TODAY. A POLICE CONSTABLE LOST HIS LIFE IN THE HEAVY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published

Trump family visits the Taj Mahal [Video]Trump family visits the Taj Mahal

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner all visited India&apos;s famed Taj Mahal on Monday, part of the world leader&apos;s first official visit to that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published


US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting Delhi Government school in Nanakpura

US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi government school- Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School- in Nanakpura. 
Zee News

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia barred from attending Melania Trump's Delhi govt school visit: AAP

US First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit a Delhi government school in South Delhi to attend a "happiness class". The curriculum was introduced by Manish...
DNA

