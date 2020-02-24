Global  

How Modi’s Namaste speech embraced the Trump parivar

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
In his opening remarks at Motera Stadium, Modi described Trump as a man who "thinks big". "He has worked hard to realise the American dream, which is evident to the whole world. Today, we welcome the entire Trump family," he said.
News video: ‘Namaste Trump’ l ‘India & US no longer just another partnership’: PM Modi

‘Namaste Trump’ l ‘India & US no longer just another partnership’: PM Modi 09:39

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium to welcome the US President and his family. PM Modi said that this visit shows that India and US ties are not just any partnership. He added that it is the coming together of the world’s oldest and the largest...

