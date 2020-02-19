Global  

Delhi violence: 76 injured, Section 144 imposed in some areas; Home Minister Amit Shah holds emergency meeting

Zee News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi. Heavy police deployment has been made in most sensitive areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar. 
News video: Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on North East Delhi violence| Oneindia News

Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on North East Delhi violence| Oneindia News 01:24

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high level meet today attended by top offcials of the police and Delhi govt and political parties over the violence in North east Delhi after rival groups protesting against and supporting the citizenship laws clashed on Sunday and then on Monday. Sporadic...

'Very good and fruitful meeting': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The meeting was held at Amit Shah's residence.
DNA Also reported by •Hindu

Meet with Home Minister Amit Shah fruitful, discussed several issues related to Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and agreed that the Centre and Delhi government need to work together for...
Zee News


